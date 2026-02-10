LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LuxExperience B.V. (NYSE:LUXE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. LuxExperience B.V. had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 58.60%.

LuxExperience B.V. Trading Up 16.4%

Shares of LUXE traded up $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $9.00. 123,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,307. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.30 million, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.11. LuxExperience B.V. has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUXE. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of LuxExperience B.V. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LuxExperience B.V. from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of LuxExperience B.V. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, B. Riley Financial began coverage on LuxExperience B.V. in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LuxExperience B.V.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUXE. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LuxExperience B.V. during the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter worth about $687,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in LuxExperience B.V. in the third quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxExperience B.V. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,554,000. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LuxExperience B.V. Company Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores. It serves high-income luxury consumers. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Munich, Germany.

