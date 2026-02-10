Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Has $8.66 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 73.6% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.22. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $59.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.3444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

