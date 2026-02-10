ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

ProShare Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,964 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Zscaler worth $51,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 9.2% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 2,060 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $475,489.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 52,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,036,801.36. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.82, for a total value of $762,398.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,161 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,522.02. This represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock worth $4,471,509 in the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $366.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Zscaler from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.63.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Zscaler stock opened at $170.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 349.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.87 and a 1-year high of $336.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $788.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.86 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.820 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.900 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

About Zscaler

Zscaler is a cloud security company that delivers a cloud-native platform to protect users, applications and data as organizations move away from traditional, network-centric security architectures. The company focuses on a zero trust approach that assumes no implicit trust for users or devices, providing secure access to the internet, SaaS applications and private applications regardless of where users are located. Zscaler positions its services as an alternative to legacy appliances and site-centric VPNs, aiming to simplify security while enabling modern, distributed workforces.

Key offerings are built around the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, a multi-tenant cloud platform that enforces security and access policies in-line.

