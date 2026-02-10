Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA) Trading Down 12.4% – Should You Sell?

Vizsla Silver Corp (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.29 and last traded at C$5.49. Approximately 6,922,255 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 242% from the average daily volume of 2,023,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.27.

Key Vizsla Silver News

Here are the key news stories impacting Vizsla Silver this week:

Get Vizsla Silver alerts:

Neutral Sentiment: Vizsla issued an update saying employees were abducted and that it is coordinating with local authorities and implementing security measures; the company’s statement is ongoing and provided limited operational detail. Read More.

Vizsla issued an update saying employees were abducted and that it is coordinating with local authorities and implementing security measures; the company’s statement is ongoing and provided limited operational detail. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market coverage explains the sharp sell-off as investors pricing in operational and geopolitical risk at the Pánuco area; coverage frames the drop as a risk-repricing event rather than a change in underlying resources. Read More.

Market coverage explains the sharp sell-off as investors pricing in operational and geopolitical risk at the Pánuco area; coverage frames the drop as a risk-repricing event rather than a change in underlying resources. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Canadian Mining Journal reports the firm has “confirmed the fate” of the kidnapped workers — this confirmation raises the potential for severe near-term impacts: paused or reduced operations, higher security and insurance costs, regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and possible delays to production and exploration. Read More.

Canadian Mining Journal reports the firm has “confirmed the fate” of the kidnapped workers — this confirmation raises the potential for severe near-term impacts: paused or reduced operations, higher security and insurance costs, regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and possible delays to production and exploration. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction: shares have fallen sharply on the news, reflecting investor concern about operational continuity and short-term cash/financing implications; volatility and downside risk are elevated until the company provides clear operational and safety guidance. Read More.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZLA has been the topic of several research reports. National Bankshares set a C$7.75 target price on Vizsla Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price objective on Vizsla Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.38.

Vizsla Silver Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -91.50 and a beta of 1.74.

Vizsla Silver (TSE:VZLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vizsla Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vizsla Silver Corp is a junior mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing its Panuco silver-gold project located in Sinaloa, Mexico. The property contains quartz-carbonate veins with workings defining both steeply plunging and sub-horizontal ore shoots. Mineralization occurs as silver sulphides including argentite and acanthite, native gold, electrum and native silver associated with pyrite, minor galena, sphalerite and rare chalcopyrite.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vizsla Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vizsla Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.