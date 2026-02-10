Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15, reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Shiseido had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.36%. Shiseido updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.680-0.680 EPS.

Shiseido Trading Up 3.2%

Shiseido stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,478. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Shiseido has a 12 month low of $13.60 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.21 and a beta of 0.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Company, Limited is a leading Japanese multinational specializing in cosmetics, skincare, makeup and fragrance products. Founded in 1872 and headquartered in Tokyo, the company operates through a portfolio of brands that span premium, prestige and mass-market segments. Its core business activities include the development, manufacturing and sale of skincare treatments, decorative cosmetics, hair care and sun protection products.

Shiseido’s brand portfolio encompasses flagship lines such as Shiseido, Clé de Peau Beauté, NARS and bareMinerals, alongside regional and heritage labels tailored to diverse consumer preferences.

