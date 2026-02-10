Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) Upgraded by TD Cowen to Strong-Buy Rating

TD Cowen upgraded shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Expand Energy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Expand Energy from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Expand Energy from $145.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Expand Energy from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Expand Energy from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.29.

Shares of EXE stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 584,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,328,380. Expand Energy has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $126.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.84. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expand Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,913,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,965,510,000 after purchasing an additional 646,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Expand Energy by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,959,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,520,000 after buying an additional 9,856,576 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,183,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,484 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Expand Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,029,000 after acquiring an additional 170,222 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Expand Energy by 15.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,396,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,090,000 after acquiring an additional 740,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Expand Energy this week:

TD Cowen upgrade — TD Cowen analysts moved EXE to a “strong‑buy,” providing near‑term buy-side support and signaling conviction from research coverage. Positive Sentiment: Natural‑gas fundamentals tightening — a record ~360 Bcf storage draw has tightened inventories, which analysts say benefits major gas producers like EXE and can lift sentiment if prices stay firm. Record Gas Draw Analysis

Company reaffirms outlook — Expand Energy reiterated its synergy, capital and operating outlook for Q4 and FY2025 in conjunction with its strategic move, which reduces the risk of an immediate guidance shock. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts trimming targets but remaining positive — some shops have lowered price targets yet keep buy/overweight stances, a sign of mixed expectations rather than broad negative revision. Analysts Cut Targets (MSN)

HQ relocation rationale — management says moving the executive team to Houston will deepen industry/commercial relationships while keeping Oklahoma City operations; this could be positive long term but creates short‑term execution questions. Negative Sentiment: CEO departure and interim leadership — CEO Domenic Dell’Osso stepped down and Chairman Michael Wichterich is interim CEO; sudden leadership changes typically increase perceived execution risk until a permanent CEO is named. Reuters: CEO Steps Down

Bearish positioning — unusually large put‑option buying (≈25k puts, ~262% above typical volume) suggests some traders are hedging or betting on a near‑term downside move, amplifying volatility. Negative Sentiment: Short/activist narrative — a Seeking Alpha piece urges board change and downgraded the company, which can pressure sentiment among retail/income investors sensitive to governance concerns. Seeking Alpha: Governance Critique

Expand Energy Corporation is an independent natural gas producer principally in the United States. Expand Energy Corporation, formerly known as Chesapeake Energy Corporation, is based in OKLAHOMA CITY.

