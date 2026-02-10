Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Organigram Global (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Organigram Global had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%.

Here are the key takeaways from Organigram Global’s conference call:

Strong quarter and guidance intact: Net revenue rose 49% YoY to CAD 65.3M, adjusted EBITDA increased 273% to CAD 5.3M, adjusted gross margin held at 38%, and management reaffirmed full-year guidance of >CAD 300M revenue and positive free cash flow; total cash & short-term investments were CAD 63M (CAD 7.6M unrestricted).

Net revenue rose 49% YoY to CAD 65.3M, adjusted EBITDA increased 273% to CAD 5.3M, adjusted gross margin held at 38%, and management reaffirmed full-year guidance of >CAD 300M revenue and positive free cash flow; total cash & short-term investments were CAD 63M (CAD 7.6M unrestricted). Operational and plant-science gains: Harvests grew 43% to >28,000 kg with average flower THC >29% (38% of lots >30%), LED conversions and nutrient improvements raised yields, and a proprietary powdery-mildew genetic marker cuts screening time from ~90 to 10 days, expected to improve yields and margins over time.

Harvests grew 43% to >28,000 kg with average flower THC >29% (38% of lots >30%), LED conversions and nutrient improvements raised yields, and a proprietary powdery-mildew genetic marker cuts screening time from ~90 to 10 days, expected to improve yields and margins over time. International execution setback: Q1 international sales were CAD 5M (+55% YoY) but sequential volumes fell because a higher-than-expected proportion of flower was out-of-spec, which management estimates trimmed ~CAD 3.5M of international revenue; affected product was repurposed to Canada and EU GMP certification remains pending after regulator follow-up.

Q1 international sales were CAD 5M (+55% YoY) but sequential volumes fell because a higher-than-expected proportion of flower was out-of-spec, which management estimates trimmed ~CAD 3.5M of international revenue; affected product was repurposed to Canada and EU GMP certification remains pending after regulator follow-up. Canada market position and competitive dynamics: Organigram remains #1 nationally (11.3% Q1; 11.7% L12M) but saw ~500 bps quarter-on-quarter share decline driven by an eight-week BC strike and intensified vape/IPR competition; BC distribution has been restored and new product launches (SHRED Soda and SHRED Shots with a 15‑minute onset claim) roll out in Q2.

Shares of NASDAQ OGI traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. 331,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a market cap of $204.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.60. Organigram Global has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Organigram Global in a report on Monday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Organigram Global in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Organigram Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Organigram Global by 1,678.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organigram Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $907,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Organigram Global by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,646,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 124,356 shares during the period. 34.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organigram Global Inc (NASDAQ: OGI) is a licensed producer of cannabis and hemp products headquartered in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada. Founded in 2013, the company operates a state-of-the-art cultivation and manufacturing facility spanning more than one million square feet. Organigram holds licenses from Health Canada to produce and sell both medical and adult-use cannabis, and it pursues Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification to support international exports.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses dried flower, pre-rolled joints, cannabis oils, capsules and soft gels, as well as vapourizer cartridges and extracts.

