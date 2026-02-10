Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.34% from the stock’s previous close.

ARE has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.07.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $56.45. The stock had a trading volume of 134,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,640,686. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.43. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $44.10 and a one year high of $105.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath bought 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,675.20. This trade represents a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

