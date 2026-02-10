Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Barclays

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $168.00 to $158.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 target price on Apollo Global Management and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.62.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of APO traded up $2.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $136.41. 355,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,645,580. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.35. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $102.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total value of $788,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,787,621.64. This trade represents a 1.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 875.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

About Apollo Global Management

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc (NYSE: APO) is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.