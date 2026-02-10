Jackson Financial Inc. $JXN Shares Purchased by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.22% of Jackson Financial worth $15,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,359,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,685,000 after acquiring an additional 20,212 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $2,009,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,830,000 after acquiring an additional 143,091 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,699,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,862,000 after purchasing an additional 33,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 854,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,494,000 after purchasing an additional 51,494 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

Jackson Financial Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of JXN opened at $118.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.47 and a 200 day moving average of $101.22. Jackson Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.70 and a fifty-two week high of $123.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Zacks Research raised Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Evercore set a $118.00 target price on shares of Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Jackson Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S.-based financial services holding company headquartered in Lansing, Michigan. The company operates primarily through its principal subsidiary, Jackson National Life Insurance Company, and specializes in designing and distributing retirement products. Jackson Financial has been publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker JXN since its initial public offering in May 2022.

The company’s core offerings include a broad range of fixed, variable and indexed annuity products aimed at helping individuals preserve and grow retirement assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.