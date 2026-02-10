Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $40.75 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 6.92%.

Ark Restaurants Stock Down 2.7%

ARKR stock opened at $6.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. Ark Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05. The company has a market cap of $24.37 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ark Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in Ark Restaurants during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Ark Restaurants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,383 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., traded on NASDAQ under the ticker ARKR, is a Boca Raton, Florida–based restaurant operator. The company owns and manages a portfolio of casual and upscale dining venues that feature Cuban-inspired menus, full-service bars and live entertainment. Its concepts emphasize traditional Latin flavors paired with modern culinary techniques to appeal to a broad range of diners.

Ark Restaurants serves both on-premise and off-premise customers, offering dine-in seating, take-out, delivery and catering services.

