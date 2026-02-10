PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF $PULS Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 248,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $12,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Embree Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 34.9% during the third quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 238,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,903,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 41,324 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership boosted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 224,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,139,000 after buying an additional 19,993 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:PULS opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.88 and a beta of 0.01. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.1844 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -112.98%.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation. PULS was launched on Apr 5, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

