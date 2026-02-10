WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 14.500-16.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 16.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.7 billion-$25.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.9 billion.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE:WCC opened at $301.73 on Tuesday. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $125.21 and a 12 month high of $319.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $272.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.21.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.82 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.81%.WESCO International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.500-16.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WESCO International will post 13.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.4538 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio is 14.27%.

WCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of WESCO International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $262.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of WESCO International from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $274.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WESCO International from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in WESCO International by 516.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 41,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,659,000 after buying an additional 34,649 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in WESCO International by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 324,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,541,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at $573,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new position in WESCO International in the third quarter valued at $127,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a leading global distributor of electrical, industrial, communications and utility products, serving a diverse customer base across maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), original equipment manufacturing (OEM) and construction markets. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products ranging from power distribution and automation solutions to data communications, security systems and lighting controls. Through an extensive branch network, WESCO provides critical components and value‐added services that help organizations streamline operations and improve reliability in their facilities and infrastructure.

In addition to its broad product offering, WESCO delivers advanced supply chain management and logistics solutions designed to optimize inventory levels, reduce downtime and lower overall procurement costs.

