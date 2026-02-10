Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stock Holdings Increased by Aspect Partners LLC

Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,673 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 9.2% of Aspect Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aspect Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $20,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $342.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $338.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.55. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $344.42. The stock has a market cap of $583.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market. The Fund typically holds the largest 1,200 to 1,300 stocks in its target index (covering nearly 95% of the index’s total market capitalization) and a representative sample of the remaining stocks.

