Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $59.90 Million Holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,825,207 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,652 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $59,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 540,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after acquiring an additional 46,427 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $4,667,000. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 389,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 211.3% in the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 117,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 79,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Code Waechter LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 40.7% during the third quarter. Code Waechter LLC now owns 131,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 37,997 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BATS BALT opened at $33.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 52-week low of $30.07 and a 52-week high of $33.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.01.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

