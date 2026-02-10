Navellier & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,496 shares during the period. Super Micro Computer accounts for approximately 1.5% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $15,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 68.6% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 2.5%

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $33.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.53. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $66.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Super Micro Computer ( NASDAQ:SMCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 123.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Super Micro Computer has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMCI. KGI Securities upgraded Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Argus set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Read Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc (Supermicro) is a technology company that designs, develops and manufactures high-performance server, storage and networking solutions for enterprise, cloud, data center, high performance computing (HPC) and edge computing customers. The company’s product portfolio includes rackmount and blade servers, storage subsystems, motherboards, chassis, power supplies and networking components, with an emphasis on high-density, energy-efficient configurations and platforms optimized for GPU-accelerated workloads and artificial intelligence applications.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Supermicro combines in-house engineering with a global manufacturing and distribution footprint to deliver configurable, application-specific systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.