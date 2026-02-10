Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $20.61 Million Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $20,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,706,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,457,452,000 after buying an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in RTX by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,333,000 after acquiring an additional 16,034 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 27,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RTX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,693,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,344,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 10.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 171,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,648,000 after acquiring an additional 16,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Price Performance

RTX stock opened at $196.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $263.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $188.19 and its 200 day moving average is $172.66. RTX Corporation has a 52 week low of $112.27 and a 52 week high of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.03.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

Key Stories Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on RTX in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.