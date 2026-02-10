Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Holdings in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA decreased its holdings in shares of Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,315 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Amrize were worth $12,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Amrize during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise purchased a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth about $60,000.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.34 per share, with a total value of $94,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 4,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,711.72. This represents a 67.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Amrize Trading Up 1.7%
NYSE AMRZ opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. Amrize Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.91. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.30.
Amrize Company Profile
Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.
