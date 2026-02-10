Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Has $7.71 Million Stock Position in Life360, Inc. $LIF

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. raised its position in Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the quarter. Life360 accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Life360 worth $7,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Life360 by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Life360 by 12.5% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 15,420 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Life360 during the first quarter worth $157,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Life360 during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Life360 in the second quarter valued at $1,067,000. 20.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Life360

In other Life360 news, Director Charles J. Prober sold 7,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $541,619.00. Following the sale, the director owned 105,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,644.80. The trade was a 6.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lauren Antonoff sold 19,442 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,482,258.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 305,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,282,552.40. This represents a 5.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 605,351 shares of company stock valued at $46,442,822 in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LIF has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Life360 in a report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Life360 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Life360 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life360 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Life360 from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Life360 Price Performance

LIF stock opened at $55.13 on Tuesday. Life360, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $112.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 3.80.

Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $124.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.26 million. Life360 had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts anticipate that Life360, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Life360 Profile

Life360, Inc (NASDAQ: LIF) operates a location-based safety and communication platform designed to help families stay connected and secure. Through its flagship mobile application, Life360 offers real-time location sharing, check-in alerts and geofencing tools that enable users to monitor the whereabouts of family members or other trusted circles. The company’s services extend to emergency response features, including SOS alerts, 24/7 roadside assistance and crash detection capabilities powered by machine-learning algorithms, all aimed at enhancing user safety on the road and at home.

The Life360 platform is offered under a freemium model, with a basic no-cost tier providing essential location sharing and alerts.

