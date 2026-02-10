Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.1250, but opened at $18.7622. Sumitomo Chemcl shares last traded at $18.7622, with a volume of 1,059 shares trading hands.

Sumitomo Chemcl Trading Up 6.6%

The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.94.

Sumitomo Chemcl (OTCMKTS:SOMMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Chemcl had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter.

About Sumitomo Chemcl

Sumitomo Chemical Co, Ltd. is a diversified chemical company headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. Established in 1913 as part of the historic Sumitomo Group, the company has grown into a global industry leader, operating across multiple chemical and material science industries. It is listed in Japan’s premier equity markets and is available to U.S. investors via its American depositary receipts trading under the ticker SOMMY on the OTCMKTS exchange.

The company’s operations are organized into several core business segments, including petrochemicals, energy and functional materials, IT‐related chemicals, living materials, and health & crop sciences.

