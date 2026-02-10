Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Trading Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.82 and last traded at $26.9720. Approximately 799,516 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,081,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

NNE has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Texas Capital raised shares of Nano Nuclear Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.52 and a beta of 7.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.96.

Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts expect that Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jiang Yu sold 766,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total value of $26,173,806.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 8,724,000 shares in the company, valued at $297,837,360. This trade represents a 8.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James John Walker sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $6,637,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,510,000. This trade represents a 43.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 3,982,000 shares of company stock valued at $125,625,797 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Nano Nuclear Energy by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after purchasing an additional 181,246 shares during the last quarter. Themes Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Nano Nuclear Energy by 275.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the last quarter.

NANO Nuclear Energy, Inc is a microreactor and nuclear technology company, which provides supply energy services. Its products in technical development are ZEUS, a solid core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. The company is founded by Jiang Yu in February, 2022 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

