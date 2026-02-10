Playtech (LON:PTEC) Trading Up 10.2% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Playtech plc (LON:PTEC – Get Free Report) shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 354.50 and last traded at GBX 351.50. 1,682,517 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 4,554,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319.

PTEC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Playtech from GBX 433 to GBX 390 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Playtech to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 405 to GBX 240 in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £992.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 282.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 323.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Playtech plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including live casino, sports, bingo, virtual sports, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides digital marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

