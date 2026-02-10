New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Sylvamo Corporation $SLVM

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 61.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Sylvamo worth $1,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Sail Capital LP acquired a new position in Sylvamo in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,146,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sylvamo in the second quarter worth about $445,000. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Sylvamo by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,616 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sylvamo Stock Performance
NYSE SLVM opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.17. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.95. Sylvamo Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Sylvamo Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.19%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLVM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sylvamo in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Sylvamo in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Sylvamo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sylvamo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SLVM
Sylvamo Company Profile
Sylvamo Corporation, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SLVM, is a leading global producer of uncoated freesheet paper. The company was established in October 2021 through a spin-off from International Paper, creating an independent entity focused exclusively on the development, manufacturing and marketing of high-quality uncoated paper products. Headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, Sylvamo draws on decades of industry experience inherited from its predecessor, positioning itself to meet evolving customer needs in paper-based communications and packaging applications.
The company’s core product portfolio includes office and digital print papers, direct mail and marketing materials, catalog and commercial printing papers, and a range of specialty and value-added grades.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sylvamo
- The buying spree that no one is talking about
- How to collect $500-$800 weekly (BlackRock’s system)
- Trump’s AI Secret: 100X Faster Than Nvidia
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Corporation (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.