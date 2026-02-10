First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s Why

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 182,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 184% from the previous session’s volume of 64,366 shares.The stock last traded at $66.5350 and had previously closed at $67.36.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on THFF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered First Financial Corporation Indiana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Financial Corporation Indiana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.42.

First Financial Corporation Indiana (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. First Financial Corporation Indiana had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 22.79%.The firm had revenue of $70.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Corporation Indiana will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from First Financial Corporation Indiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. First Financial Corporation Indiana’s payout ratio is 33.53%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Corporation Indiana by 175.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Corporation Indiana in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation Indiana is a bank holding company headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana, that offers a full suite of financial services to individuals and businesses. Through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company provides traditional banking products including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and cash management solutions. It also offers consumer and commercial lending services ranging from residential mortgages and home equity lines of credit to working capital loans and equipment financing.

The company’s service offerings extend beyond core banking to include wealth management and trust services, retirement planning, and brokerage solutions.

