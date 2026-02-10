Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 372668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 86.0%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 242.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 120,170 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 132,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,012,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 404,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,190,000.

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

