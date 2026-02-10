Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.61 and last traded at $38.61, with a volume of 372668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Trading Up 0.8%
The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.77.
Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 30th were paid a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 86.0%.
The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
