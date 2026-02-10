JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Cencora (NYSE:COR) Stock Price

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $417.00 to $419.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cencora from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Evercore cut their price target on Cencora from $440.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cencora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.92.

Cencora Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COR traded down $3.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $359.67. The company had a trading volume of 628,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,906. Cencora has a 12 month low of $237.71 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The stock has a market cap of $69.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $326.90.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.04. Cencora had a return on equity of 176.54% and a net margin of 0.50%.The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,484,620. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 23,891 shares in the company, valued at $8,173,111.10. The trade was a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 20,316 shares of company stock worth $7,151,265 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

