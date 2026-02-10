Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$32.11 and last traded at C$32.10, with a volume of 4988 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.02.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio Trading Up 0.2%

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$31.39.

About Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (the ETF) seeks to provide a combination of income and moderate long-term capital growth. Fund investing in equity and fixed income securities. The ETF may do so either directly or indirectly through investment in one or more exchange traded funds managed by Vanguard Investments Canada Inc (the Manager) or an affiliate or certain other investment funds (Underlying Funds). Under normal market conditions, the sub advisor will strive to maintain a long term strategic asset allocation of equity (approximately 40%) and fixed income (approximately 60%) securities.

