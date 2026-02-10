Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vallourec SA (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 128,228 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 309% from the previous session’s volume of 31,320 shares.The stock last traded at $4.48 and had previously closed at $4.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Vallourec in a research report on Monday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vallourec presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Vallourec alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vallourec

Vallourec Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.84.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The energy company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 11.05%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vallourec SA will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vallourec

(Get Free Report)

Vallourec is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of premium tubular solutions for the oil and gas, power generation, industrial and construction markets. Headquartered in Saint-Saulve, France, the company specializes in seamless steel pipes and associated services that support exploration, drilling, production and infrastructure projects around the world.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses drill pipes, casing and tubing, line pipe as well as mechanical and cold-rolled precision tubes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vallourec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vallourec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.