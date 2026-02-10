American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Price Up 10.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $31.8550. 1,583,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 1,054,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMSC shares. Zacks Research raised American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Superconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMSC

American Superconductor Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.98 and its 200-day moving average is $44.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.60. The company had revenue of $74.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.03 million. American Superconductor had a net margin of 46.70% and a return on equity of 37.97%. American Superconductor’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. American Superconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.170- EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Superconductor Corporation will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American Superconductor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Superconductor by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,496,000 after buying an additional 576,831 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in American Superconductor by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,506,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,367,000 after acquiring an additional 79,509 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP grew its position in American Superconductor by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,104,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 280,418 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Superconductor by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,396,000 after purchasing an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 221.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 760,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,164,000 after purchasing an additional 524,061 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) is a technology company specializing in power electronics and high-temperature superconductor systems. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Devens, Massachusetts, AMSC develops hardware and software solutions aimed at improving the efficiency, reliability and stability of electric power systems and renewable energy infrastructure. The company’s engineering expertise spans from the lab scale to full commercial deployment, with a focus on tackling grid integration challenges for utilities and independent power producers.

AMSC’s portfolio includes superconducting wire and cryogenic systems, power grid stabilization devices, and turnkey wind turbine electronics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.