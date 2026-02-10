First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.05 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 8108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Richmond Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC now owns 13,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 78.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 202,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after buying an additional 89,450 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 42,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 22.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 131,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,323,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $297,000.

The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

