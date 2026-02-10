First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.05 and last traded at $93.98, with a volume of 8108 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.50.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.09 and its 200-day moving average is $84.48.
First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.5233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.
About First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Large Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (FTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Large Cap Value index. The fund selects and weights value stocks using fundamental factors including sales, book value and cash flows. FTA was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
