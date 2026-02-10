Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Bought by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,708 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Midwest Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,763,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,883,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,230 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,883,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,702,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,095,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,255,008,000 after purchasing an additional 538,659 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,791,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,415,795,000 after purchasing an additional 606,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,926,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,413,000 after purchasing an additional 146,269 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $638.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $632.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $615.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $641.81.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

