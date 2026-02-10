Western Wealth Management LLC Has $2.02 Million Holdings in The Defiance Quantum ETF $QTUM

Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report) by 462.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,818 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Defiance Quantum ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QTUM. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Defiance Quantum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Financial Freedom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF by 1,275.0% in the second quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF in the second quarter worth $9,510,000. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the second quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Defiance Quantum ETF during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

Get Defiance Quantum ETF alerts:

Defiance Quantum ETF Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ:QTUM opened at $118.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.20. The Defiance Quantum ETF has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $121.34.

Defiance Quantum ETF Announces Dividend

Defiance Quantum ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were issued a $0.4452 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th.

(Free Report)

The Defiance Quantum ETF (QTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an adjusted-equal-weighted index of companies involved in the research and development of quantum computers. QTUM was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by Defiance.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Defiance Quantum ETF (NASDAQ:QTUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Quantum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.