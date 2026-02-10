United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $509.50.
Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $600.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $447.00 price target on United Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $414.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 60 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 125.6% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 88 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UTHR opened at $473.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.85. United Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $266.98 and a 1 year high of $519.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.50.
United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ: UTHR) is a biotechnology company dedicated to the development and commercialization of unique products to address life-threatening illnesses. The company’s primary focus has been on pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), where it has launched several therapies designed to improve functional capacity and quality of life for patients. Its marketed products include continuous infusion treprostinil (Remodulin), inhaled treprostinil (Tyvaso), oral treprostinil (Orenitram) and tadalafil (Adcirca), each tailored to different modes of administration and patient needs.
