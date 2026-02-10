Brokerages Set Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT) PT at $20.22

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.2222.
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $23.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th.
Shares of Vivid Seats stock opened at $7.35 on Tuesday. Vivid Seats has a 12-month low of $6.04 and a 12-month high of $90.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.
Vivid Seats, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker SEAT, operates an online ticket marketplace that connects buyers and sellers of live event tickets. The company specializes in facilitating purchases for sports games, concerts, theater productions and other entertainment experiences. Through its digital platform and mobile application, Vivid Seats offers real-time access to available tickets, transparent pricing and a 100% Buyer Guarantee, which ensures ticket authenticity and timely delivery.
Founded in 2001 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Vivid Seats has grown from a regional reseller into one of North America’s leading ticket marketplaces.
