Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.450-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.3 billion-$2.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.4 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTW. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Manitowoc in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $10.50.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $14.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Manitowoc has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $527.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $11.50.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). Manitowoc had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 2.63%.The company had revenue of $677.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Manitowoc has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.900 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Manitowoc by 154.0% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 206,313 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Manitowoc by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 384,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 177,823 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Manitowoc by 56.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 371,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 134,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Manitowoc by 49.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 364,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after purchasing an additional 120,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Manitowoc by 556.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 134,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 113,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc (NYSE: MTW) is a global manufacturer of heavy-lift cranes and lifting equipment. The company’s product portfolio includes tower cranes marketed under the Potain brand, mobile hydraulic cranes sold under the Grove, Manitowoc and National Crane names, and engineered lifting solutions such as mast climbers and platform hoists. Manitowoc serves a wide range of industries, including construction, infrastructure, energy and industrial markets.

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Manitowoc operates manufacturing facilities, sales offices and rental centers across North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East.

