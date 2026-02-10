Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading Down 17% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report) fell 17% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.78. 1,181,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 560% from the average session volume of 178,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.94.

Positive Sentiment: Company confirms a significant gold discovery at Rosa, which materially increases the prospectivity of the Wabamisk property and should attract investor and JV interest. Exploration Azimut Inc: Azimut Confirms Significant Gold Discovery at Rosa, Wabamisk Property, James Bay, Québec Azimut Exploration Confirms Significant Gold Discovery at Rosa, Wabamisk Property, James Bay, Québec

Company confirms a significant gold discovery at Rosa, which materially increases the prospectivity of the Wabamisk property and should attract investor and JV interest. Positive Sentiment: Near-term catalysts: follow-up drilling, additional assay releases and any partnership/JV interest could deliver more re-rating opportunities if results expand the discovery.

Near-term catalysts: follow-up drilling, additional assay releases and any partnership/JV interest could deliver more re-rating opportunities if results expand the discovery. Neutral Sentiment: Initial announcements confirm discovery but detailed assay tables, true widths and continuity information may still be pending — full technical disclosure will be needed to assess scale and grade.

Initial announcements confirm discovery but detailed assay tables, true widths and continuity information may still be pending — full technical disclosure will be needed to assess scale and grade. Negative Sentiment: Exploration-stage risk remains high: the project is early stage and continuity, economics and resource potential are unproven. Additional financing or dilution is a common follow-on for small explorers and could weigh on the stock later.

Exploration-stage risk remains high: the project is early stage and continuity, economics and resource potential are unproven. Additional financing or dilution is a common follow-on for small explorers and could weigh on the stock later. Negative Sentiment: Given Azimut’s small market cap and beta ~1.87, expect elevated volatility as the market digests results and awaits further assays/drill programs.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Azimut Exploration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$78.57 million, a P/E ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

In other news, insider Jonathan Rosset purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 655,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$497,800. The trade was a 5.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Company insiders own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements. Its 100% owned flagship project is the Elmer gold project located in the James Bay region. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.

