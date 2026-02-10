CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.5833.

CGON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 price objective on CG Oncology in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CG Oncology from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Stock Up 1.4%

NASDAQ:CGON opened at $51.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.31. CG Oncology has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.41.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CG Oncology

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total value of $41,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of CG Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $584,778.15. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure.

Institutional Trading of CG Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CG Oncology by 11.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,577,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,933,000 after acquiring an additional 670,770 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 190.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,512,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,055,000 after buying an additional 3,613,885 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 15.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,164,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,637 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 409.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,736,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CG Oncology by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,511,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,773,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About CG Oncology

(Get Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.