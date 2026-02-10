Midwest Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Midwest Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,303,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569,840 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Midwest Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Midwest Trust Co owned 0.77% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $89,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,677,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 182,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,609,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $76.37 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.34. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.06. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $76.55.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

