Dimensional US High Profitability ETF $DUHP Shares Sold by AlTi Global Inc.

AlTi Global Inc. trimmed its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,098,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495,650 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of AlTi Global Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. AlTi Global Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $41,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 99.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the second quarter worth about $265,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1,016.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $39.45 on Tuesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $39.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

