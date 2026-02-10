Profund Advisors LLC Sells 703 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 703 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $1,809,220,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 273.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,508,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 1,104,747 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 771.3% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 763,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,861,000 after buying an additional 675,629 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,262,000 after acquiring an additional 462,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in GE Vernova by 66.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 944,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,817,000 after acquiring an additional 375,677 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GEV. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $817.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Monday, January 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on GE Vernova from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised their price target on GE Vernova from $680.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Glj Research boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $758.00 to $1,087.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $788.24.

GE Vernova Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $801.25 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.25 and a twelve month high of $814.86. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $674.49 and its 200 day moving average is $630.80.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 46.91%. The business had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. This is an increase from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

