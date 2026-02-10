Oppenheimer Upgrades Unity Software (NYSE:U) to Outperform

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on U. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Unity Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

Get Unity Software alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

U opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.98. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $15.33 and a 52-week high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78.

In other Unity Software news, CFO Jarrod Yahes sold 34,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,436,672.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 573,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,746,781.98. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Alexander Blum sold 40,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $1,683,876.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 563,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,822.84. The trade was a 6.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,338,021 shares of company stock worth $63,138,575 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Unity Software by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software is a leading provider of a real-time 3D development platform that enables creators across industries to design, build and operate interactive, real-time experiences. Originally focused on the game development market, Unity’s technology now extends into sectors such as film, automotive, architecture, engineering and construction, delivering immersive content for mobile, desktop, console, augmented reality and virtual reality devices. The company’s core offering comprises a suite of authoring tools, runtime engines and cloud services that streamline the creation and deployment of interactive 3D applications.

The Unity Editor serves as the central hub where developers design scenes, script behavior and iterate on assets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.