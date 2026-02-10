Midwest Trust Co Buys 26,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Midwest Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,480,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.2% of Midwest Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Midwest Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $88,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $68.37 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $68.45.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

