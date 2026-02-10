Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently:
- 1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $408.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $570.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $529.00 to $462.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/28/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $479.00 to $376.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.
- 1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $530.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/8/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $535.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/7/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/15/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $370.00 to $351.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,399.36. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 56,955 shares of company stock worth $24,072,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.
