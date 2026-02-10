Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) recently:

1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $495.00 to $408.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $570.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/30/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $529.00 to $462.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $527.00 price target on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $500.00 to $465.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/20/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $479.00 to $376.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Weiss Ratings from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating.

1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc.. They now have a $472.00 price target on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $530.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/12/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $520.00 to $529.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $535.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2026 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2025 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Partners from $370.00 to $351.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,510 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.87, for a total value of $547,933.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 29,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,787,399.36. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 12,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.18, for a total value of $5,484,039.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,615,155.52. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 56,955 shares of company stock worth $24,072,733 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

