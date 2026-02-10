Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 6.52% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $33.14.

NASDAQ WERN traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $35.30. The stock had a trading volume of 494,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Werner Enterprises has a one year low of $23.02 and a one year high of $38.45.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $737.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.51 million. Werner Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Werner Enterprises during the second quarter worth $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 57.8% during the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, founded in 1956 by Clarence L. “Chris” Werner, is a leading transportation and logistics provider based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company began as a one‐truck operation and has since grown into one of North America’s largest carriers, offering an array of services to support diverse supply chains.

Werner’s core business activities include full truckload dry van services, dedicated contract carriage, intermodal transport and brokerage solutions. The company also provides value-added services such as warehousing, freight management and fleet maintenance through its network of terminals and service centers.

