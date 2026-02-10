Analysts Set Jet2 plc (LON:JET2) PT at GBX 1,917.83

Shares of Jet2 plc (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,917.83.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,700 target price on shares of Jet2 in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Jet2 from GBX 2,059 to GBX 1,857 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Jet2 to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,850 to GBX 1,450 in a report on Monday, December 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,150 price target on shares of Jet2 in a report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of Jet2 in a research report on Thursday, November 20th.

Get Jet2 alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on JET2

Jet2 Stock Up 1.6%

JET2 stock opened at GBX 1,254 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.30, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,336.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,412.61. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,088 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,963.

Jet2 (LON:JET2 – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX 300.40 EPS for the quarter. Jet2 had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Jet2 will post 170.9134615 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jet2

(Get Free Report)

Jet2 plc is a leading leisure travel group, specialising in friendly low fares from its award-winning airline, Jet2.com, and package holidays you can trust from the UK’s largest package holiday provider, Jet2holidays.

Jet2.com is the UK’s third largest airline, flying from 12 UK airports to over 70 destinations across Europe and beyond and Jet2holidays is the UK’s largest tour operator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.