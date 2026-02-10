Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU) Stock Rating Lowered by Benchmark

Optimum Communications (NYSE:OPTU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Benchmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OPTU. Evercore set a $2.50 target price on shares of Optimum Communications in a report on Friday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Optimum Communications from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Optimum Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research cut Optimum Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Optimum Communications from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.55.

Optimum Communications Trading Down 0.3%

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Optimum Communications

Shares of OPTU stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.64. 1,538,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,722. Optimum Communications has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $768.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPTU. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,444,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Optimum Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Optimum Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Optimum Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $10,324,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Optimum Communications Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company’s video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

