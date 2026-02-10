Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 220.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.
SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sony from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.
NYSE SONY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts give a constructive consensus: Street analysts rate SONY at an average “Moderate Buy,” which can support the share price by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s multi‑segment strategy and outlook. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts
- Positive Sentiment: PlayStation positioning remains stable: Sony says it aims to keep PS5 pricing intact while hinting at PS Plus price increases—an approach that preserves hardware demand while boosting recurring service revenue and margins. This is supportive for games/recurring revenue outlook. Sony aims to hold PS5 pricing, hints PS Plus hikes
- Positive Sentiment: Engagement catalysts: Sony confirmed a new PlayStation “State of Play” event this week — potential to spotlight new content, services or monetization initiatives that could drive near‑term engagement and content sales. Sony Confirms New PlayStation State of Play for This Week
- Positive Sentiment: AI adoption seen as an enabler: Multiple Sony exec comments position AI as a productivity tool for artists and game production, signaling potential cost efficiencies and faster content pipelines—positive for margins if realized. Sony believes AI is a tool that can empower artists and creators, not replace them
- Positive Sentiment: Content wins: Early reviews for Sony Animation’s film “GOAT” are positive — box office/streaming strength from owned content supports Sony Pictures revenue and longer-term IP value. Sony’s sports cartoon Goat knows just enough ball
- Positive Sentiment: Product pipeline: Leaks on upgraded flagship earbuds (ANC improvements) and other audio product interest suggest ongoing hardware refreshes that can sustain accessory sales. Leaked specs for Sony’s next flagship wireless earbuds reveal ANC upgrades
- Neutral Sentiment: Hardware rationalization: Sony will exit the Blu‑ray disc recorder market as streaming rises — a logical pruning of a declining product line with limited revenue impact but signals shifting consumer behavior. Sony to exit Blu-ray disc recorder market amid rise of streaming services
- Neutral Sentiment: Corporate moves: Sony Pictures named Stephanie Clark SVP of Corporate Communications — standard executive hiring with limited direct market impact. Sony Pictures Taps Stephanie Clark As SVP Corporate Communications
- Negative Sentiment: Retail discounting and promotions: Heavy Presidents’ Day and Amazon discounts on Sony headphones and other consumer tech suggest promotional pressure that can erode near‑term hardware ASPs and margins if sustained. The Best Early Presidents’ Day Deals at Walmart: Save on Sony, Samsung, and More
- Negative Sentiment: Product criticism: Coverage highlights limitations in Sony’s Hawk‑Eye sports camera features — reputational/competitive issues in sports tech could slow adoption or incremental revenue in that niche. Sony’s Hawk-Eye Cameras Still Aren’t Giving Football Fans the One Thing They Want
Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.
Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.
