Sony Corporation $SONY Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Sony Corporation (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 386,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,696 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sony during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sony during the second quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 220.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sony by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SONY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings lowered Sony from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sony to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Sony from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Sony from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sony presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Sony Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE SONY opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.97. Sony Corporation has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $27.05.

Sony News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sony this week:

Sony Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sony Group Corporation (NYSE: SONY) is a Japanese multinational conglomerate headquartered in Minato, Tokyo. Founded in 1946 by Masaru Ibuka and Akio Morita, Sony has grown from an electronics maker into a diversified global company with operations spanning consumer electronics, entertainment, gaming, semiconductors and financial services. The company’s shares trade in Japan and its American Depositary Receipts trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker SONY.

Sony’s primary businesses include Electronics Products & Solutions, which covers televisions, audio equipment, digital cameras and professional broadcast systems; Game & Network Services, anchored by the PlayStation platform, consoles, software and online services; Music and Pictures, through Sony Music Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment, producing, distributing and licensing recorded music, film and television content; Imaging & Sensing Solutions, which develops CMOS image sensors and other semiconductor components; and Financial Services, offering life insurance, banking and other financial products in Japan.

