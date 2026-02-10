Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $202.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 2.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $235.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.53.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.10. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,308,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,565,182,000 after buying an additional 4,305,947 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 23,219.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,155,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,137,888 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth $653,377,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 59.2% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 8,786,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,513,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,478 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

