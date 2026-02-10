SVB Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161,530 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of SVB Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $45,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. now owns 239,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,971,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 648,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,564 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 205.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 157,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,788,000 after purchasing an additional 105,924 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 384,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 113,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.15 and a 1 year high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

