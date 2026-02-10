Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03, FiscalAI reports. Entegris had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $823.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.04 million. Entegris updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.700-0.780 EPS.

Entegris Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $122.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.44. Entegris has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $124.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 28th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.16%.

Insider Transactions at Entegris

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total value of $37,785.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,093,621.32. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director James P. Lederer sold 2,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $186,422.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 20,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,092.56. This represents a 8.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Insiders have sold a total of 131,146 shares of company stock worth $13,154,343 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Entegris by 91.0% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 77.2% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Entegris by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $204,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENTG shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $105.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc is a leading provider of advanced materials and process control solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries. The company develops and supplies a broad portfolio of products designed to ensure purity and reliability throughout the manufacturing process, helping customers address critical contamination and yield challenges.

Entegris’s product offerings include high-purity chemicals and specialty materials, liquid and gas filtration and purification systems, and sophisticated wafer and chip handling solutions.

